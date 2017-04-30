Kalka-Chandigarh railway stretch witnesses 32 deaths in last four months

The railway track crossing . Kamleshwar Singh The railway track crossing . Kamleshwar Singh

Around 32 deaths including 27 men and five women have been reported on and around the 37.500km long railway track between the Parwanoo railway station in Himachal to Ghaggar railway bridge near Derabassi in the last four months. The number of deaths this year is much higher compared to the 19 deaths reported in the first four months in 2016. The 37.500km railway track falls in the jurisdiction of two Government Railway Police (GRP) stations. While around 18.500km railway track starting from Parwanoo railway station to Chandimandir sub-railway station falls under the Kalka GRP station, the 19km railway track from Chandimandir sub-railway station to Ghaggar bridge falls under the Chandigarh GRP station.

About 27 inquest proceedings have been lodged in connection with the 27 deaths at Chandigarh railway police station while five inquest proceedings were lodged at the Kalka railway police station. The record shows that two criminal cases were also registered in connection of two deaths, which were reported under the Chandigarh railway police station. “About 32 deaths were divided in three categories including natural deaths, railway accidents and suicides. The two FIRs including one of abetment of suicide was lodged in connection with the two railway accident cases,” said Kamal Deep Goyal, SP, GRP, Haryana.

The latest case of abetment of suicide was lodged following the death of a runaway couple – Avtar Singh and Rajwinder Kaur, who allegedly jumped before a moving Kalka Shatabdi train on April 24. The FIR was lodged at GRP Kalka police station. Earlier on April 19, another abetment to suicide case was lodged following the death of one Loveleen Singh, who allegedly jumped before a moving passenger train near Baltana. The FIR was registered on the complaint of wife of the deceased, Aarti Devi, at GRP Chandigarh police station. SHO of Kalka Railway police station, Pawan Kumar, said, “13 deaths have been reported in our jurisdiction throughout 2016 and this year, five people were killed on the railway track between January and April.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now