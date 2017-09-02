Kaimbwala: Constable hit on head, suffers injuries

A HEAD constable, attached to a PCR vehicle, was thrashed by a resident of Kaimbwala village on Thursday night. The head constable, Nasib Singh, suffered head injuries and doctors put four stitches. His condition is stable and he was discharged from GMSH-16. Police have arrested Hansraj (45) of Kaimbwala and remanded him in judicial custody. Nasib Singh is the in-charge of a PCR vehicle deployed near Kaimbwala that falls under the jurisdiction of Sector 3 police station. Sources said Nasib received a call from the PCR that two parties had attacked each other at Kaimbwala village and when he, along with the PCR driver, rushed to the spot, he found nothing.

Sources said Nasib asked local residents, who revealed the name of Hansraj, who had attacked one of his neighbours and entered the latter’s house. Nasib went to Hansraj;s house and questioned him about the whereabouts of his son. Inspector Poonam Dilawari, SHO of PS 3, said, “Furious over the presence of police in his house, Hansraj picked up a wooden stick and hit Nasib on the head. Nasib was saved by the PCR vehicle driver, who also flashed a message to the police control room about the attack. A police party immediate arrived from the Police Station-3.”

Later, interrogation of Hansraj revealed that his son had quarreled with another youth on the issue of garbage. A case under charges of assault and deterring a public servant from doing duty has been registered at Sector 3 police station. Over two dozen cases of attack on police personnel were reported in Chandigarh in the last eight months.

