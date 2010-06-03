Just for Kicks

Playing football gets easy this FIFA World Cup,with Apples Finger Footie

This FIFA World Cup,play Football on your iPhone,iPad or iPod Touch,says Shailesh Prabhu,director,Yellow Monkey Studios,Mumbai who will be launching his game Finger Footie on June 11,2010 on the Apple AppStore on iTunes. With the worlds top sporting event,the Football World Cup,also scheduled to begin that day,he couldnt have timed it better.Events like these always capture the users fancy. People like having the ability to play out the matches in their own way, says Prabhu,who has been developing games for eight years now. Apple,on its part,is running a football section on the App Store where they are promoting all football related applications on the homepage of the App Store,and the game is one such feature.

Incidentally,Finger Footie was actually the first game YMS started working on when they started developing the iPhone. But being a small start-up and having a lot of client commitments,we worked on it slowly. The game was delayed by six months,but with the launch happening now it all worked out quite well, says Prabhu,whose main aim was to make this game different from other football games available in the market.

We saw a whole lot of games on the iPhone which were just ports of existing gameplay. Most of them had a soft gamepad or buttons drawn on the screen and the gameplay was just like any other console. So we came up with the idea of a football game where you are actually playing football on the iPhonescreen,but with your fingers, says the 27-year-old,who intends to deliver five to ten minutes of fast-paced gameplay. The game allows players to zoom in and out,and tilt the phone while the ball is in the air to give it more curve. Besides,its top-down view enables players to plan their strategies and implement them with greater ease.

Despite the many user-friendly features,finding a mass market in India is a tough task for Finger Footie,feels Prabhu. India is not a huge market for two reasons  popularity of cricket and non-penetration of Apple devices. There are pockets of India where football is big,but they do not constitute a big enough market for us to sustain ourselves, says the gamer whose company wants to cater to the global gaming audience. We want to show that the Indian game development industry,which has traditionally excelled at services can make their own intellectual property too, says Prabhu,who is expecting good downloads from across Europe,South America and parts ofAsia.

Assuming that the game finds its takers,Prabhu reveals his future plans to us. If the game does well we have big plans for it. Apart from improving the graphics,and fine-tuning the gameplay,we plan to add a multiplayer feature, he says.

