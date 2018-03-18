Junking review plea on site: Ensure proper atmosphere at car bazar, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Dismissing a review plea on Chandigarh administration’s plan to hold Hallo Majra Sunday Car Bazar, The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed it to take steps required to “ensure proper atmosphere” at the market for pre-owned cars. The petition had challenging a single bench order, which allowed the administration’s plan to hold the car bazar at the site instead of Sector 7 parking.

“Once a proper site has been chosen by those involved in the decision-making process and approved by the learned single judge in appropriate proceedings, we in the exercise of our Letter Patents jurisdiction, would not deem it appropriate to interfere, particularly, when no error warranting correction has been shown,” the division bench of Justices Mahesh Grover and Rajbir Sehrawat said in the judgement passed on Thursday. “We, therefore, dismiss the appeal, but with a direction to the Chandigarh administration that all steps that are required to be taken to ensure proper atmosphere with minimum inconvenience to the people be provided at the earliest,” said the order.

The High Court last year had dismissed the petitions of car dealers seeking shifting of the market place from Hallo Majra to some other alternative places proposed by them. Car Dealer Association had pleaded that the site at Hallo Majra is not good enough and that it has been granted to them only for a period of 10 years. It had also cited a police report saying that they face “inconvenience” while conducting business at Hallo Majra.

“Great emphasis has been laid by the appellant on the report of the police, which in our opinion is insignificant and inconsequential to the cause espoused before us for the simple reason that if a decision has been taken by the authority competent to do so, any resultant discomfiture to its users would be an issue to be resolved between two wings of the Executive. The courts would have no role to play in it,” the order read.

