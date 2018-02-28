Junior resident’s suicide at PGIMER: He was stressed over not being able to communicate with patients, alleges family

Prasath’s father Ramaswami after collecting his son’s body on Tuesday. (Saliq Parvaiz) Prasath’s father Ramaswami after collecting his son’s body on Tuesday. (Saliq Parvaiz)

The family members of Junior Resident Krishna Prasath R (24), who committed suicide at his hostel room in Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Monday, have said that he sounded “stressed and worried for not being able to communicate with the patients because of the language barrier”.

The family members arrived in Chandigarh from Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

“He wanted to come back home, but we told him that he had worked so hard for it and done so well in his exams. He had even gotten into radiodiagnosis and imaging. We thought that things will get better with time,” Prasath’s father Ramaswami, a priest at Rameshwaram Temple in Tamil Nadu, told Chandigarh Newsline.

His father added that the family last talked to him on February 25. Prior to talking to his parents, Prasath had also talked to his aunt, Gomathi, who lives in Delhi. “He called me up on February 18 and told me that he had opted for radiology. He was very happy and said that he would come and visit me in the coming days,” she said.

Prasath had also told his aunt about having communication problems. “He said that he was having trouble communicating with the patients and sometimes with colleagues. I told him that I had gone through the same problems. I told him that things are tough, but you have to adjust,” she said.

“He(Prasath) said that he wanted to do his MD in PGI, saying that he will get anesthesia in AIIMS,” the aunt added.

The family left with the body for Delhi in the afternoon.The junior resident had hanged himself from a ceiling fan. The post-mortem was conducted at GMSH in Sector 16.

A condolence meeting was also held outside Kairon administrative block in PGI on Tuesday.PGIMER Dean (Academics) Rajesh Kumar told Chandigarh Newsline that on their orientation new residents are given a handbook that contains all the helpline numbers. “For the first three months, the junior residents only assist the senior doctors. They are not given any separate or individual cases,” Kumar said.

He added they will create more awareness about the helpline and counselling services by putting up posters in duty rooms and hostels. He further stated that no doctor is asked to work for more than 12 hours at stretch. “If any such instances have occurred, we will take actions accordingly,” he said.

