Junior PGIMER doctor ends life in hostel, friends say was feeling low, no note found

A 24-year-old junior resident (JR) doctor of PGI committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan at his hostel room at the institute on Monday. While no suicide note has been found, his friends and classmates said he was “feeling low” as he was not able to adjust after shifting from his hometown in Tamil Nadu. He had joined PGI on January 22, to study MD.

The JR doctor has been identified as Krishna Prasath R, a resident of Tamil Nadu. Initially, he was selected for the institute’s medicine department, but he opted for radiodiagnosis and imaging during the third counselling, said officials.

On Monday morning, PGI officials said when Prasath failed to turn up at the ultrasound OPD, the area of his posting, his colleagues tried to contact him on the phone, but he didn’t respond. His senior doctor went to his room around 9.15 am and found it locked. Security came and broke open the door to find Prasath hanging from the ceiling fan. He was taken to the Emergency, where doctors declared him dead.

Doctors from the Association of Resident Doctors, PGI, said there has been no medical history of Prasath being on anti-depressants. A doctor posted in the Department of Emergency, who examined the body, told Chandigarh Newsline that Prasath may have committed suicide several hours before the incident was detected.

One of his classmates said he was a topper at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, JIPMER and PGI Chandigarh. “He chose PGI. He completed his MBBS from a college in Tamil Nadu,” said a PGI official.

Prasath is survived by his father, a priest at the Rameshwaram Temple in Tamil Nadu, mother and a sister. The father is arriving in Chandigarh on Tuesday morning and has been told that his son was “critically ill”, officials said.

One of the students, also from Tamil Nadu, told Chandigarh Newsline that Prasath had told some of his colleagues about not liking the place. “But, he was fine now and no one expected him to take such an extreme step…he was an intelligent student,” he said.

Professor N Khandelwal, head of the Department of Radiodiagnosis at PGI, said the institute has lost a “great talent”. “We are shocked…it has come to the fore that he had told his close friend that he was feeling low because he was not being able to communicate properly with the patients due to language problems,” he said.

At his room in the New Doctors Hostel (NDH), his hostel mates said Prasath was not much interactive. But, everyone seemed to be aware about Prasath not liking the new place. “He used to say that he was not being able to adjust with the new environment, new people and new place,” said a resident doctor living in the room next to Prasath’s.

DSP (Central) Ram Gopal said police received information about Prasath’s suicide from the hostel authorities. “We have conducted a forensic examination of the spot. Till now, there is no sign of foul play. His family members have been informed and they are coming to Chandigarh. We have initiated an inquest proceeding.”

In September 2016, a 31-year-old junior resident doctor of PGI also committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling at his rented accommodation in Sector 16.

