Judicial exam paper leak case: HC junks plea seeking CBI probe

A preliminary probe by the High Court Registrar Vigilance has revealed that the Registrar Recruitment Dr Balwinder Singh Sharma had provided the now-scrapped examination paper to one of the candidates Sunita, who had topped the preliminary exam.

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking a CBI Investigation into the paper leak case of Haryana Civil Services (Judicial) preliminary examination 2017 and gave the Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising the Chandigarh police officers three weeks for submitting a status report on the probe.

On Monday, a High Court full bench of Justice Rajesh Bindal, Justice Rajan Gupta and Justice G S Sandhawalia Monday had constituted an SIT comprising Superintendent of Police Ravi Kumar Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Krishan Kumar and Inspector Poonam Dilawari for investigation into the case.

“As FIR for the alleged offence is being registered at Chandigarh and Special Investigation Team has been constituted vide order dated 18.9.2017 to investigate the matter, hence, at this stage we do not find any reason to implead Central Bureau of Investigation as party to the present petition,” the full bench said.

Senior advocate R S Rai, Public Prosecutor of UT Chandigarh, during the hearing told the court that in terms of the court order, FIR will be registered on Tuesday itself and a copy placed on record before the next date of hearing.

A preliminary probe by the High Court Registrar Vigilance has revealed that the Registrar Recruitment Dr Balwinder Singh Sharma had provided the now-scrapped examination paper to one of the candidates Sunita, who had topped the preliminary exam. The paper scam had been exposed by another candidate Suman who had approached the High Court saying she was offered the paper at a cost of Rs 1 crore rupees by Sunita and another candidate Sushila.

