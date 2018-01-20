Job quota for sportspersons: Haryana tweaks eligibility norms

Haryana tweaks eligibility norms for jobs sportspersons (Representational Image) Haryana tweaks eligibility norms for jobs sportspersons (Representational Image)

In a major change in the policy regarding sportspersons applying under various categories in the government services, the Haryana government has approved the changes in eligibility for Group A, B, C and D jobs with weightage given to Olympic sports and events such as Olympics/continental and World Championships. The Haryana Department of Sports and Youth Affairs sent these changes for approval to Chief Secretary, Haryana and the changes were approved by ML Khattar, Haryana Chief Minister on Thursday.

“We sent the changes regarding three per cent quota in jobs reserved for sportspersons and defining the eligibility for the sportspersons and except some proposed changes, most of the changes were approved. For Group A jobs, participation in Olympics/World Championships or medal winners in Olympics/Four-year World Championships/Asian Games/ Commonwealth Games/Other International Championships approved by IOC/World University Games and Asian/Commonwealth Championships will be considered. Similarly we had recommended job reservation in various categories considering 13 categories which also means that only those have participated at least in the national championships or have won medals in any of 13 categories can apply for category D posts,” said Ashok Khemka, Principal Secretary, Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Haryana.

The past two years have seen the Haryana government making changes in eligibility for jobs reserved for sportspersons which also meant that only players who have played for Haryana at national level and have Haryana domicile and did not represent a state/UT other than Haryana. The Haryana Department of Sports and Youth Affairs also sent changes regarding priority of horizontal reservations, which were approved. “This also means that if a candidate has applied both for sportspersons and persons with disabilities categories and found suitable in both categories, he/she will firstly be adjusted against the vacancy meant for persons with disabilities before filling the vacancy meant for sportspersons. Regarding increasing the reservation for Group D posts to be increased from 3 percent to 10 percent, we will send the proposal to the cabinet to consider it in the amendments for sports policy, as communicated by chief secretary,” added Khemka.

The 13 categories are Olympics, 4-year World Championships, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Other International championship approved by IOC, World University Games, Other Asian/Commonwealth Championship, SAF Games, International Domestic cricket Test/One Day, National Games, National Championships, National School Games, AIU Games, All India Women Sports/All India Civil Services/All India Police, All India Rural Sports, State Games, State Women Sports, State School, State Rural and Panchayats and State Inter-University.

