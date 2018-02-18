J&K: 18 years after soldiers death, Haryana panchayat to give his widow a plot

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

EIGHTEEN YEARS after a soldier was killed during an anti-militancy operation in Jammu & Kashmir, the panchayat of his village, Bijopur, is set to gift his widow a 200 square-yard residential plot in Faridabad. The Haryana Cabinet, in a meeting Saturday, approved the panchayat’s proposal.

The soldier, Mohd Sadik, had died during ‘Operation Rakshak Jammu and Kashmir-2000’. After the cabinet meeting, Haryana Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Kumar Bedi told The Indian Express that the martyr’s wife, Mamuna, had approached the village panchayat seeking land for a house.

The Cabinet has given approval to gift plot to the widow keeping in view Rule 13 of the Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Rules 1964. The rule provides that a Gram Panchayat with prior approval of State Government can gift land in ‘shamilat deh’ (common land) vested in it “for residential purposes up to the extent of 200 square yards, to the members of defence forces and paramilitary forces seriously injured and rendered handicapped or to the dependent families of such members killed, in any war or counter insurgency operation during their service, not having sufficient residential accommodation.”

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to enhance petty grant of the ministers from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per annum from the current financial year.

Petty grant is the assistance which is being given to the needy persons and institutions by the ministers. The government has approved to change the name of Environment Department to Environment and Climate Change Department.

Budget session

The Haryana Assembly will have its Budget session from March 5. The state Cabinet in the meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday took a decision in this regard.

Meal @Rs 10 for poor

Haryana Chief Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday launched four subsidized food canteens at Faridabad, Gurgaon, Hisar and Yamunanagar under ‘Antyodaya Aahaar Yojana’ to provide healthy, nutritious and hygienic food at affordable prices of Rs 10 per meal to all poor and needy persons.

The food would be served to registered construction workers and all other poor and needy persons in these canteens between 11 am and 4 pm daily. Each food packet weighing 730 gm containing 1,150 calories will have four chapattis, rice, dal, cooked seasonal vegetables, curd or raita, green chutney and gur. Each food packet will cost Rs 20 of which Rs 10 would be shared by the labour department.

