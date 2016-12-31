Jind firing: Cops still clueless

HARYANA POLICE have not made much headway in the Jind firing incident on Thursday night. Two persons, injured in the firing, are undergoing treatment at PGIMS Rohtak. The incident occurred when residents of Vishwakarma Colony, Feroze Khan and Rajat, were standing on Gyantara Road. Some unidentified people opened fire injuring the duo and fled.

The two were taken to Civil Hospital in Jind. However, with their condition being serious, doctors referred them to PGIMS Rohtak. A police officer said investigation was on. He said Feroze Khan was recently released from jail and it appeared to be a case of personal enmity. Police are hunting for the accused. An FSL team also reached the spot, he added.