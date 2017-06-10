Jeweller told to pay Rs 25K to Mohali man

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has directed a city jeweller to pay a compensation of Rs 25,000 to a resident of Chuamajra in Mohali for failing to make gold ornaments despite taking money.

Pronouncing the orders on Friday, the consumer courts also directed Karan Jewellers to refund Rs 1 lakh deposited by the complainant for making the jewellery.

Jarnail Singh (47) stated in his complaint that he had approached Karan Jewellers for making gold jewellery for his daughter’s marriage that was to be held on November 17, 2013. He had asked the jeweller to make ten tolas of gold on October 23, 2013, and gave

Rs 20,000 as advance money on September 26, 2013.

He again deposited Rs 30,000 on October 19, 2013 and then gave another Rs 50,000 when the shop-owner asked for it. Singh had in all paid Rs 1 lakh to the shop-owner for making gold ornaments. The weight of the gold ornaments was supposed to be 10 tolas and he had placed the order for his daughter, who was to get married on November 17, 2013.

The shop-owner had given a handwritten slip regarding receipt of the amount from the complainant. The shop-owner assured him that the ornaments would be delivered to the complainant well before the marriage. After the payment of Rs 1 lakh to the shop-owner, Singh visited his shop several times but the jeweller always assured him that the ornaments would be delivered before November 17, 2013.

However, the ornaments were not delivered on time. The complainant sought refund of Rs 1 lakh but the shop-owner assured that he would return the amount within a month. Singh then arranged Rs 1 lakh from his relatives and purchased the gold ornaments for marriage of his daughter.

Subsequently, Singh visited the shop-owner several times but the amount was not returned to him. He then filed a case in the consumer courts on October 6, 2015.

In its reply, the shop-owner said that the complaint was not maintainable as he was not a gold dealer but a gold smith and he prepares ornaments on order. He further alleged that the complainant did not inform the him about the date of marriage of his daughter.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App