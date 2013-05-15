Jerath nominated technical director

Chandigarh: Dr CK Jerath,president,Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association (CABA) has been nominated by the Indian Boxing Federation (IBF) as technical director for the 14 th National Senior Women Boxing Championship to be held at Khatima,Uttrakhand from May 18 to May 23. Jerath will be responsible for the technical conduct of the championship. 25 teams from all over India will take part in the championship. Jerath had been the technical director of various national boxing tournaments earlier which include All India Police Boxing Championship and All India Inter-University Boxing Championship.

Golf camp from May 24

Chandigarh: The Academy of Golf,Chandigarh Golf Club,will hold a one-month long junior golf camp for children aged between 6-18 years for members as well as non-members from May 24 later this month. Manjit Kochar,director,junior golf development programme,ICGA,Canada,will conduct the camp. During the training,all the participants will be taught basic fundamentals of the game including putting,chipping,long and short irons and basic rules of the game. Interested players can contact Manjit Kochar at 9815554788.

