JBT-TGT scam: Punjab Vigilance Bureau hands over case diary to UT police

Though Chandigarh police have prepared a chargesheet in connection with the scam, that is yet to be submitted in a local court. (Representational image) Though Chandigarh police have prepared a chargesheet in connection with the scam, that is yet to be submitted in a local court. (Representational image)

THE PUNJAB vigilance bureau has handed over the case diary of JBT-TGT recruitment question paper leak scam to Chandigarh police. It narrates how the question paper of the JBT-TGT exam got leaked from a Delhi-based printing press.

“The case diary reveals the name of one R S Rawat, who was planted at the private printing press, where question papers got printed by the main accused, Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, alias Mithilesh Pandey, alias Guru Ji, some years back. Rawat died of brain haemorrhage last September. He had made quite a pile by leaking so many question papers, including the recruitment question paper of JBT-TGT test of UT education department from the printing press to Guru Ji. Rawat had also made properties at Laxmi Nagar in Delhi,” said a senior Chandigarh police officer.

The JBT-TGT exam, held for the posts of 1,150 teachers, dates back to January-February 2015 and the accused had charged Rs 25 lakh from several candidates for providing them the leaked question paper. Though Chandigarh police have prepared a chargesheet in connection with the scam, that is yet to be submitted in a local court as detailed interrogation of the mastermind, Mithilesh Pandey, was still pending. Pandey was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on May 17.

The case diary, which runs into more than a dozen pages, also highlights the role of accused persons, including Brijender Nain, R K Singh and Suresh Nain. The case diary was prepared by Inspector Satwant Singh of the vigilance bureau. Sources said a team of vigilance sleuths trailed all the bank accounts of Rawat and also visited his native village in Garhwal to verify his background. The trail of four bank accounts established that he was getting a huge amount from some suspected bank accounts, which were later found to be related to the accused persons.

Inspector Jaswinder Kaur of Chandigarh police, who is monitoring the probe, said, “The case diary is being scrutinised as it provides details about how the question paper of the JBT-TGT recruitment was leaked by the private printing press in Delhi. We will get police custody of Mithilesh Pandey shortly.” Police have registered a case in connection with the scam following a recommendation of the Punjab vigilance wing last July.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now