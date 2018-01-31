JBT -TGT paper leak case: Guriji, aide compared question paper details for every subject, read chargesheet

The mastermind in the JBT paper leak scam, Mithilesh Pandey alias Guruji along with his accomplice Kamlesh Kumar alias Vakil Sahib (who expired in custody of Telangana Police) used to compare the details of question papers subject-wise to match it with the syllabus of forthcoming entrance examinations.

The 1,000 page chargesheet submitted by the Chandigarh Police in the JBT paper leak scam, mentions that another two prime accused in the case, Shiv Bahadur and Shalesh Singh (both relatives) got the JBT (Junior Basic Training) and TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher) paper of Chandigarh Education Department from a person namely Ranbir Singh Rawat (expired), an employee of the Gulab House Printing Press at Mayapuri, Delhi. Bahadur and Shalesh made a settlement with Rawat to collect all the objective question papers having multiple choice questions in a booklet form from Rawat which were to be printed in the press in 2015.

The duo then promised Rawat to pay Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per question paper and also told him that they will also purchase a flat for Rawat in Delhi. Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police probing the matter have been unable to get through the relation between Shalesh and Shiv Bahadur in detail with Ranbir Singh Rawat, as he reportedly expired, as per the chargesheet.

Shalesh used to get the objective and multiple choice question papers from the printing press and he used to give them to Shiv Bahadur who used to hand over the booklets and papers to Guruji and Kamlesh to check which exam these papers belong to. The chargesheet mentions that, then Guruji and Kamlesh used to compare composition of question papers subject wise and match it with the syllabus of forthcoming examination from different online papers available on the internet.

In this way, Shalesh got the JBT and TGT papers of Chandigarh Education Department and after Guruji identified the papers to be of JBT and TGT, he contacted his accomplice Dinesh Kumar Yadav a resident of Agra to arrange candidates who have applied for these posts. Yadav further with the help of his accomplice Bijender Nain of Sonipat arranged 28 candidates for availing the leaked JBT and TGT papers.

On January 30, 2015, Yadav brought the candidates to Lucknow and provided the copies of the leaked papers to them for memorising. After that they would take them back from the candidates. Yadav had arranged a room at Lucknow where the leaked papers had been provided to the candidates. Thereafter, Shalesh also got the question papers from the Delhi printing press.

The chargesheet also mentions that Gurji along with Shiv Bahadur and Shalesh also leaked the job examination papers of Punjab and Telangana from the press.

The Chandigarh police submitted a charge sheet against 17 accused, including Mithilesh Panday, Shailesh Kumar and Shiv Bahadur in the Chandigarh district court for leaking question paper set to recruit 1,150 junior basic training (JBT), trained graduate teachers (TGTs) and nursery training teachers (NTTs).

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App