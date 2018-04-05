Jawahar Lal Nehru’s statue found damaged in Rewari, FIR lodged

The damaged statue being repaired in Rewari. Express The damaged statue being repaired in Rewari. Express

The police have lodged an FIR after it found a portion of first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru’s statue damaged in Rewari town on Wednesday. Rewari’s Deputy Superintendent of Police Satpal Yadav told The Indian Express that nose of the statue was found missing and was immediately repaired by the municipal staff.

“Prima facie, it doesn’t appear handiwork of anti-social elements as no mark has been found at other part of the statue. No stone or other article has been found near the statue. Any ball may also cause such damage. But as of now, we are not ruling out any possibility and are probing the matter,” Yadav said.

Congress leader and Haryana’s former finance minister Captain Ajay Singh Yadav visited the spot and said it “appeared to be handiwork of communal forces”.

