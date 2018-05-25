Jat quota stir: Mahapanchayat to decide on next phase

30 people died during the February 2016 Jat agitation. (File photo) 30 people died during the February 2016 Jat agitation. (File photo)

All India Jat Aarkashan Sanghrash Samiti (AIJASS) president Yashpal Malik said Thursday that they would launch nationwide agitation on the issue of reservation for community members in government jobs and admission in educational institutions.

Malik said that they would decide about the dates of launching agitation at a Mahapanchayat to be organised in Jassia village of Rohtak district on June 2. Jassia village has been epicentre of Jat agitation in Haryana in past two years.

“In the Mahapanchayat, we will decide how to proceed further to launch the agitation,” said Malik.

According to Malik, representatives of Jat agitators from Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand will participate in the proposed Mahapanchayat.

