Jat quota stir from January 29: Haryana seeks 55 companies of central security forces

IN VIEW of the Jat community’s call for agitation from January 29, the Haryana government has sent a requisition for 55 companies of central security forces apart from issuing call out notice to depute 7,000 home guards in the state. Haryana additional chief secretary (home) Ram Niwas said on Monday that although the leaders of many agitating organisations have promised that ‘dharnas’ would be held in a peaceful manner, the administration is fully geared up to maintain law and order.

He said district magistrates had been appointed and all the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police have been directed to ensure that highways and railway tracks are not obstructed and no damage is caused to property. All the proposed ‘dharnas’ would be videographed.

He said that he has urged these agitating leaders to make their protest in a peaceful manner as the government is always prepared for talks. Every citizen has the right to express his views in a democratic manner, he added.

The statement of the home secretary regarding requisition of central security forces has comes after state DGP K P Singh had expressed the hope that with the help of people and concerted efforts of police officers, there would be no need of extra force.

Singh had also stated that at present there was no shortage of police personnel to handle the quota stir. The 7,000 home guards would be deputed with Haryana Police from January 26. However, he had said that if anyone is found indulging in any illegal activity or causing loss to public property, action would be initiated against him.

All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) led by Yashpal Malik has announced that dharnas would be held in 19 districts from January 29 to press for their demands including release of “innocent” youngsters arrested in connection with the quota stir in February, 2016.

Meanwhile, in view of the assembly elections in neighbouring states, the crisis coordination committee, which met under the chairmanship of additional chief secretary (revenue) Keshni Anand Arora, has stressed the need for following the instructions issued by the Election Commission of India and carrying out coordination exercise by the adjacent district administration with their counterpart districts in the neighbouring states.