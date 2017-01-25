Jat quota stir from Jan 29: Ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply to Delhi, Haryana

HAVING LEARNT from the February 2016 Jat quota stir, the Haryana government on Tuesday asked deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) to ensure the security of all major critical points, including drinking water supply to Delhi from Karnal and Sonipat districts of Haryana. All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) led by Yashpal Malik has announced that dharnas would be in 19 districts from January 29 to press for their demands including release of “innocent” youths arrested in connection with the 2016 quota stir.

The government has also asked to focus on traffic movement on the GT Road and roadways depots across the state. “All departments should also secure their own installations and services with the assistance of their own staff and the police wherever required,” said an official spokesperson of the government. The previous Jat quota stir had turned violent following caste conflict in Rohtak on February 18, 2016. The Munak Canal, which supplies drinking water to Delhi, was breached at village Garhi Bindroli (Sonipat) on February 21, 2016 and supply could be restored next only after the Army had arrived there. The agitation, which had turned into almost caste conflict, had also badly affected traffic on national highways.

However, All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) led by Yashpal Malik has already made it clear that their agitation would be peaceful. The state government has directed the civil and police administration to undertake people contact programme in view of the proposed Jat Agitation to maintain peace and harmony in the state. Sources said the CM had also asked his cabinet colleagues to remain in their assembly constituencies during the quota stir. Meanwhile, in a written communication addressed to all administrative secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Inspector Generals of Police, Deputy Commissioners, Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police, they have been directed to closely monitor the situation and take necessary steps immediately.

The deputy commissioners, commissioners of police and superintendents of police have been directed to undertake people contact programme in the wake of the call for agitation. The spokesman said that district administration has been directed to be prepared to deal with the situation and must ensure that law and order is maintained. The divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners have been asked to send situation report relating to their divisions or districts to Chief Secretary’s office in the prescribed proforma daily by 2 pm. The report could also be sent to Secretariat Control Room, he added.