Jat quota stir fallout: Haryana forms panel to suggest measures for better coordination

NEARLY eight months after the Prakash Singh committee submitted its report on the violence related to the Jat quota stir last year, the Haryana government has formed a high-level panel of five IAS officers to study the recommendations of the committee for reforms in the police department.

It will also suggest measures for better coordination among the officers in crucial situations to ensure better law and order maintenance. The committee held its first meeting on Thursday, during which discussion was held on several aspects. It will submit its report in three months.

The Jat quota stir had turned violent in February, 2016, claiming lives of at least 30 persons apart from injuries to more than 300. The Prakash Singh Committee had highlighted how there was major lack of coordination among the officers of civil administration and the police department at different levels.

The committee headed by Haryana additional chief secretary (revenue) Keshni Anand Arora also comprises home secretary Ram Niwas and other senior IAS officers, including Navraj Sandhu, Mahavir Singh and Neeraja Shekhar.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to chargesheet two DSPs – Amit Dahiya and Rajbir Singh – for their alleged negligence in handling the violence. Sources said the government may soon issue chargesheets against three officers of the Haryana Civil Service (HCS) in connection with the quota stir.