Jat leaders to announce protest dates today

THE AKHIL Bharatiya Jat Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti (ABJASS) has convened a meeting at Garhi Sampla in Rohtak district, Haryana, on Friday to announce the dates of its next round of protests, seeking reservation in jobs and educational institutions, from next month.

Watch What Else Is making News

The function, Jat Nyay Sammelan, will also commemorate the 114th birth anniversary of renowned Jat leader and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

The meeting would be convened under the leadership of Yashpal Malik, national president of ABJASS, which would be attended by various Jat leaders from across Haryana and Delhi. “After submitting memorandums to around 100 members of Parliament regarding our demands, we would be announcing on Friday the dates of our further protests,” said Malik, insisting that the protests would be peaceful but the Jat community wants to remind all political parties about their demands as elections in Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are near. Malik also warned that if the BJP government failed to fulfil its promise of ensuring reservation for Jats, it would have to pay

for it.