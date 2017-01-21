Jat body to oppose BJP in Punjab

Yashpal Malik, president of Akhil Bhartiya Jaat Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti, at a press conference in Chandigarh Friday. Kamleshwar Singh Yashpal Malik, president of Akhil Bhartiya Jaat Arakshan Sangharsh Samiti, at a press conference in Chandigarh Friday. Kamleshwar Singh

ALL INDIA Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) led by Yashpal Malik on Friday announced that it would oppose BJP in the Punjab polls for committing “atrocities” against Jats and betraying them over quota promise in neighbouring Haryana. The body also announced it would appeal to community members to support winnable candidates of AAP or Congress in Punjab.

At a press conference here on Friday, Samiti’s national president Malik, accompanied by its Punjab leaders, said they would also oppose the Badals in Punjab.

Watch what else is making news

According to Malik, the BJP government in Haryana had committed atrocities on Jats in Haryana during the quota stir in February 2016. “Now, we will go to Punjab, UP and Uttarakhand to oppose BJP and tell people about the acts of the BJP government in Haryana,” he added. Malik, however, said they have not taken any decision to support a particular party but only winnable candidates of any party. “In UP, it may be SP, BSP, RLD or even Independent candidates whom we will support during the polls,” he added.

AIJASS’s Punjab unit president Karnail Singh Bhawra said Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal in 2014 had promised to give quota benefit to Jats in Punjab but it never happened. “This happened first time when a decision taken by the Badal government was not implemented,” claimed Bhawra, adding that the Jat leaders from Haryana will also go to Punjab to campaign against the BJP candidates.

“The Jats in Punjab are upset with the way the community members were lodged in jails by framing false cases,” said Bhawra.

“We will ask the voters to give vote to those candidates capable of defeating the BJP-SAD candidates,” he added.