Japanese envoy, Mitsubishi honcho meet Captain in Delhi

A high-level delegation of the Japanese envoy and Mitsubishi managing director met Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Delhi on Thursday.

A spokesperson of the government said the Japanese envoy evinced interest to invest in Punjab.

Amarinder is in Delhi to canvass for Congress in by-election to the Rajouri Garden Assembly segment. “Kenji Hiramatsu, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Embassy of Japan, along with Kazunori Konishi, managing director Mitsubishi Heavy Industries India Private Limited, met the CM and the meeting paved the way for more intensive discussions going forward,” a statement issued by the state government said.

It said Mitsubishi made a presentation to the CM listing several important areas for possible investment, which included power, smart cities, Automated Guideway Transit (AGT), industrial parks and captive power plants, besides strengthening of some existing projects.

The CM showed interest in the AGT, a public transportation system based on Transit Oriented Development (TOD) as a cheaper alternative to Metro Rail to offer an affordable and easy commuting option to people in the congested cities of Punjab, such as Ludhiana, Amritsar and Jalandhar.

The grave problem of stubble burning in Punjab was also discussed, with the Japanese team offering solutions based on their own experience of destroying stubble in a safe and eco-friendly way. The CM, the statement said, was interested in the technology, which allows decomposition of stubble into fertilizer.

Mitsubishi also offered its unique technology for production of power from garbage, which the CM said could be explored as a viable option for the elimination of garbage, especially in urban areas.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now