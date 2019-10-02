Jandiala encounter: STF suspects accused’s involvement in Brigadier murder, Nabha jailbreak

The anti-drug Special Task Force (STF), which arrested three people after an encounter in Jandiala Guru Tuesday, suspects their involvement in the Nabha jailbreak and the murder of RSS ideologue retd. Brigadier Jagdish Gagneja. They were produced in an STF court Tuesday and remanded to seven days’ police custody.

The accused — Rajpal Singh alias Raja, a resident of Rasoolpur village, Bhupinder Singh alias Bhinda, a resident of Jhande village, both in Amritsar district, and Sukhraj Singh alias Sukha, a resident of Lakhanpur village in Gurdaspur district, were arrested and found to be in possession of AK 74 assault rifles, 200 live cartridges, three pistols, 20 live cartridges and some Urdu newspapers.

The accused had been named in an FIR registered at STF police station in Phase IV in Mohali on September 24 under sections 21, 61, 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

The STF told court that they wanted to interrogate the accused in connection with the Brigadier murder case which took place in August 2016. The murder was part of a conspiracy of targeted killings in the state. Six persons were killed by some youths allegedly backed by foreign terror groups.

“The accused were instrumental in providing weapons to the conspirators. They were also suspected to have been involved in the cross-border smuggling of arms,” an STF official said.

The STF also informed court that one of the accused, Sukha, was also involved in the Nabha jailbreak, in which gangster Vicky Goundar and Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) chief Harminder Singh Mintoo were among those who had escaped.

“Sukha was a friend of one of the conspirators, his role is required to be probed,” said an STF officer.

The investigating agency also told the court that Sukhraj Singh was wanted in five cases of attempt to murder and murder and was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in three cases while another accused Bhupinder Singh was booked in three cases of drug peddling and attempt to murder. He too had been declared PO in two cases.

The STF sought 14 days’ police remand from the court, but defense counsel C S Bawa contended the STF’s claims, following which the court granted 7 days’ police remand to the accused.