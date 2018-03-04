Jalandhar man thrashed for Rs 360 found dead on railway track

A man who was allegedly beaten up mercilessly for a debt of Rs 360 by a vegetable vendor and his accomplices in Bharat Nagar area near Guru Nanakpura Locality of Jalandhar was later found dead on the railway track. The deceased has been identified as Bablu, in his 30s, from Rae bareli in Uttar Pradesh. A daily wager, Bablu is survived by his wife and three small daughters.

The incident occurred on Friday during Holi festival. Assistant sub inspector Gurwinder Singh of Government Railway Police (GRP) said that according to the train driver, the deceased was running and tried to cross the track in a huff when he got hit by the train and died.

Bablu’s family, however, called it a murder, saying he was running to save his life from the assailants who were beating him mercilessly when he came under the train. They said they had filed a police complaint.

“Yesterday, 4-5 drunken youths led by Kuldeep, a vegetable seller, barged into our house and started hitting me and my relative Suresh with sharp-edged weapons,” said an injured Dwarika Parshad, the cousin of the deceased. He said he and several of his relatives had been living in a rented house in Bharat Nagar area.

“Upon seeing this, Bablu intervened. They took him outside the house and beat him up mercilessly. Bablu tried to flee. Later, we found his body on the railway track,” said Dwarika. “Bablu had taken Rs 360 from the vegetable vendor which I paid,” Dwarika said. Station House Officer (SHO) of of Surya Enclave police station, Inspector Rajesh Thakur, said they are recording the statements of the family and eyewitnesses. Sources said the police had picked up Kuldeep for questioning.

