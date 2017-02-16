Jalandhar: Malaysian among 4 held for cheating youths

FOUR PEOPLE, including a Malaysian national, were arrested by Jalandhar police for swindling youths in the name of sending them abroad. The accused included Malaysian national Padian and his three accomplices, Darshan of Chittiwind, Sanam of Shahkot and Ramandeep Babbu of Lamma Pind.

Padian, along with the three locals, used to identify youths who were crazy about going abroad and then he used to provide fake visa documents to them in lieu of a hefty amount. Police recovered several passports and other documents, computer from the possession of the four.

Confirming the arrests, ADCP Jasbir Singh said they are investigating whether this gang was operating internationally as the involvement of the Malaysian national pointed to that.

Police sources informed that Padian has been living here for some time and more details about him were being

collected.