Jalandhar: Five prisoners hurt in latest clash in Kapurthala jail

FIVE INMATES were injured in a clash at Kapurthala Modern Jail on Saturday night. This was the third clash between inmates in the past 20 days. Three of the five injured three were admitted to Civil Hospital, Kapurthala, and two at the jail hospital.

Earlier, around six inmates were injured in two clashes: one on March 20 and another on March 23. One of the injured, Manjider Singh, who is serving a sentence in a murder case alleged that he, along with Kamaljit Singh and others, was coming from the jail hospital after taking medicines Saturday evening when they were attacked by a group of 40-50 inmates, some of whom had iron rods. Kamaljit Singh, who is facing attempt to murder charges, also suffered injuries.

“I do not have any rivalry with anyone. I was transferred to this jail only on April 4,” claimed Manjider. Kamalajit Singh alleged that senior jail officials have been making “underhand deals” with inmates, allowing them to move freely on the jail premises. Sources said the clash was the fallout of an argument during a volleyball match inside the jail on Friday.

Jail superintendent Kulwinder Singh Thiara was unavailable for comment despite repeated attempts. Kapurthala Katwali police station SHO Inspector Somnath said the injured jail inmates were yet to record their statements.

A senior jail officer who did not wish to be named highlighted the staff shortage inside the jail, where over 3,000 inmates are lodged against its capacity of 2,670 inmates.

