Jakhar likely to become Punjab Congress chief

Former CLP leader Sunil Kumar Jakhar may become the next Punjab Congress president as incumbent president and now Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is learnt to be pitching for Jakhar as the new state party chief.

With the government appointing senior vice president of Congress and former finance minister Lal Singh as the chairman of Punjab Mandi Board, decks have now been cleared for Jakhar to take over the reins of the party.

Considered an upright and tall leader of Congress who enjoys a clean image, Jakhar could be projected as the Hindu face of the party.

While former MP Manish Tewari and ex-PCC chief MS Kaypee too are among the frontrunners for the post, sources said Jakhar stood a fair chance.

Jakhar had recently met Captain Amarinder Singh at his Delhi residence recently. Amarinder is learnt to have spoken to Jakhar about the responsibility he wanted him to shoulder. The party is waiting for AICC president Sonia Gandhi’s nod on the issue.

Ever since Congress formed government in in Punjab, hectic lobbying has been on for the post of PCC chief.

Former MLA Kewal Singh Dhillon was another contender for the post. The position holds importance as the party wants to prepare a successor of Amarinder, who has announced this to be his last innings.

Meanwhile, Jakhar’s nephew Ajayvir Jakhar (49), chairman of the Bharat Krishak Samaj and an activist for farmers’ rights is likely to be the chairperson of Punjab Farmers’ Commission. He will replace Dr GS Kalkat who was earlier the Vice Chancellor of PAU.

