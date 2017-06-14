Jakhar hits back at SAD-BJP: ‘Why not probe auction of sand mines in last 10 yrs?’

(From left) MP Ravneet Bittu and PPCC president Sunil Jakhar during a press conference in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Express/Gurmeet Singh) (From left) MP Ravneet Bittu and PPCC president Sunil Jakhar during a press conference in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Express/Gurmeet Singh)

A day after protests by the SAD-BJP on the sand mining issue, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar Tuesday pushed for a probe into the auction of sand mines for the past one decade under the SAD-BJP rule too.

Talking to reporters in Jalandhar, he said the Congress government would identify the sand mafia, cable mafia and the transport mafia and no one would be spared. “Why not an inquiry be conducted into sand mining for the last 10 years too as huge losses were caused to the state exchequer in this during the previous government’s rule,” Jakhar said, adding that an annual loss of around Rs 1,000 crore was caused to the state for the past 10 years.

According to Jakhar, under the e-auction of sand mines started by the Congress government, the state will earn Rs 1,000 crore annually, of which Rs 460 crore has already been realised. During the SAD-BJP regime, the state government was getting just around Rs 40 crore annually from auction of sand mines, he said, adding that the huge gap should be explained by the former Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Meanwhile, the during his meeting with Congress workers ahead of municipal corporation elections in the state, Jakhar faced complaints from party leaders, including MLAs, who said their public works were not being done under their own government. Jalandhar Central MLA Rajinder Beri said they still had to make several rounds of the government offices to get public work done.

