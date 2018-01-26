Jagtar Tara submits six-page confession letter, says ‘no regret for killing Beant Singh’

Jagtar Singh Tara, an accused in the assassination case of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh, submitted a letter of confession to the court on Thursday, stating “I have no regret for the killing of Beant Singh”. The matter would be heard again on February 7 when the CBI counsel questions Tara about the letter.

The hearing of the case resumed on Thursday in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge JS Sidhu where Tara recorded his statement under Section 313 of CrPC. Tara’s counsel, Advocate Simranjeet Singh, told the court that Tara had submitted a six page confession letter in which he confessed the crime.

As per the defence counsel, in the letter, Tara stated that he took inspiration from Sikh history and tradition, which taught him not to bear injustice and the circumstances at that time were intolerable when innocent Sikh youths were brutally murdered and Beant Singh did not punish the culprits depite being in power. So, he, along with others, had planned to assassinate Beant Singh.

The letter stated that he was not afraid of being called “rebel” or “anti-national” as their motive was upright. Tara mentioned in the letter that Shaheed Udham Singh took revenge for Jallianwala Bagh and was called a “terrorist” by the British government, the way Mughals also termed the Sikh empire as rebel, the same way he wanted to exact revenge for all the injustice done to innocent youths during Beant’s tenure.

Tara mentioned that Shaheed Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, was his inspiration to kill Beant. Tara has also admitted that he purchased the car used for the assassination of Beant and has also said that they all waited for the best opportunity when they assassinated Beant.

Jagtar Singh Tara has been accused of conspiring to kill Beant Singh before he fled in January 2004. The former Punjab CM was killed in a blast outside the Punjab and Haryana secretariat on August 31, 1995. The blast killed 17 others and Punjab Police Constable Dilawar Singh, who acted as a human bomb.

