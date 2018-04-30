‘It is the governent’s job to see if these buildings are safe to live in’

(From left), Dedar Singh, Deepak Kumar and Sandeep Tandon (From left), Dedar Singh, Deepak Kumar and Sandeep Tandon

AROUND 500 flats have been constructed in the Imperial Garden colony in Peer Muchalla. This colony was authorised by Zirakpur Municipal Council in 2014. It is the same area where an under-construction residential building collapsed on April 12. Chandigarh Newsline spoke to the occupants of flats/ houses in the area. The residents come from various walks of life and say that it is the responsibility of the authorities concerned to check such constructions before the builders sell their units to innocent investors.

Sandeep Tandon, Real Estate Dealer

“It is the government’s job to see if these buildings are safe to live in. If they are not doing it, then the administration is playing with the lives of the people. The irony is that they are coming to inspect the site only after an incident has happened. Why were they in slumber earlier? Administration needs to answer all these questions,” he says.

Dedar Singh, Farmer

“One under-construction building collapsed recently, but that doesn’t mean that all the buildings are unsafe here. All the buildings have been constructed by different contractors. The administration needs to check the people who are constructing the flats here. Are they experienced or are they just making money and not taking care of the safety parameters? I only know that my builder is a genuine person and also all the papers of my house are cleared by the administration. Testing the quality of the material has to be done by the departments concerned. What can public do about it?”

Deepak Kumar, Businessman

“Why administration wakes up only when an accident happens? We have been living here for months now, but we never saw any official visiting here. After the building collapsed then only officials have started coming here. It is the job of the government to take care of their people. After the incident, we have heard some officials saying that they will seal the flats. But we all here want to ask one question. Is that the only solution? They(administration) should start testing these buildings and if they find any problem then come to us and inform us. We can take up the matter with our builders.”

B K Goyal, Businessman

“There is no fear among the residents here after the recent building collapse. Such an incident has happened for the first time here and it happens sometime. Why should we start worrying about government action against all the buildings here, when we have all the papers with us and they are passed by the government departments?”

Anil Kumar, Private Employee

“The administration should ensure that this type of incident doesn’t happen again. The departments concerned can inspect the existing buildings to see if they are safe to live in. Government should make inspection and testing of the residential complex mandatory before a real estate dealer is allowed to sell flats.”

