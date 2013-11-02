The Department of Information Technology (DIT) has conceptualised Chandigarh e-Saksham,a first of its kind initiative to enable senior citizens and housewives get on board the IT bandwagon. The project is being initiated in sync with an objective of the Government of Indias National IT Policy,2011 that aims at making at least one individual in every household e-literate.

Registration forms for the same will be available from November 6 at Sampark centres in the city. DIT has designed Chandigarh e-Saksham to bridge the digital divide prevalent in these segments of the population.

Training for the same will be provided by computer teachers employed in government schools and will be run in computer labs of these schools,while the focus will be on step-by-step learning backed by personalised practical sessions.

To encourage senior citizens and housewives opt for IT training,separate batches for housewives and senior citizens will be run at government schools in the vicinity from 3-5 pm. Initially,batches of 25-30 participants will be started in selected areas that will later be extended to other areas.

The training,which will span around two months,will ensure the participants are trained in computer basics,MS Windows,MS Office,Internet and e-mail. Participants will also be helped to learn the use of instant messaging services including video chatting. This is expected to enable senior citizens and housewives be in contact with their relatives and children settled in other cities or countries.

Besides making the senior citizens and housewives IT savvy,this training will also facilitate quick adoption of e-governance solutions in Chandigarh wherein over 100 e-services are being implemented by the DIT. SPIC – the society under DITs aegis will manage execution of this free-of-cost training.

