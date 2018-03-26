Issue of property tax notices served to residents set to rock meet

The issue relating to property tax notices being served to residents is all set to rock the MC general house meeting on Monday. Property tax notices have been issued to residents in the EWS Colony of Sector 30 as well. Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla has already raised this issue with officials concerned and would do so in the house as well. Babla has been stating that the survey agency hired to measure the residential properties has been callous in its work. “I will definitely raise this issue in the house. First this EWS colonies have been served notices, and in other sectors those residents have been served the notice who have already paid the tax,” he said.

