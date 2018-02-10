Issuance of driving licence and registration certificate in Chandigarh: Street vendors queue up at Panchkula municipal corporation office on Day Two

Outside the MC office in Panchkula. (Jaipal Singh) Outside the MC office in Panchkula. (Jaipal Singh)

Street vendors lined up outside the Municipal Corporation office in Panchkula on Friday. Vendors from all over Panchkula had come to get their registrations done.

The registration is part of the survey that falls under The Haryana Municipal Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act – 2014.The Act came into force to protect the urban street vendors so that they can make a living and regulate street-vending activities.

A similar survey was first conducted in Chandigarh in September 2016 and implemented in October 2017. Now, Panchkula has started the survey.

ALSO READ | 104 people get online appointments on Day One

O P Sihag, Executive Officer, Municipal Corporation, said there were people who couldn’t get their registrations done during the initial survey from January 4 because they were out of town or engaged elsewhere. “We have given a three-day extension, beginning on Friday. Today was the second day. If someone still fails to get registered, his requests won’t be entertained. Saturday will be the last day of registration,” he added.

Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd (REPL), a Delhi-based private agency, is conducting the survey throughout the state. “Around 500 workers are currently engaged in the survey across Haryana. In Panchkula, we have 122 workers,” said Kaushik, an REPL volunteer.

The street vendors are required to bring Aadhaar cards for identification purposes and also have to provide the exact location of where their stall is installed currently along with its photograph. “Vendors are required to give their thumb impressions, family details and vending locations for verification,” said Kaushik.

A proper verification process to avoid fraud is being followed. “There have been instances where members of the same family have set up stalls at multiple locations to receive multiple licenses. In order to avoid such cases of fraud, a proper verification process will be followed,” said an MC official.

MC will also be providing the vendors with their respective vending zones. Moreover, there will be a draw to place the vendors in their designated zones. Officials further said that separate night-vending zones for vendors who start their stalls from 6 in the evening was also on the cards.

Satisfied with the initiative taken by the MC, Aashu, who owns a stall at Sector 14, said street vendors were constantly in fear of officials raiding their stalls. “Officials from the Municipal Corporation, HUDA and police used to come and take away our goods and fine us. Now, when we have licence, we will be able to conduct our trade without the fear of raids,” he added.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App