Israeli convict deported from Mumbai Airport

Lior Avi Ben Moyal in police custody. Express Lior Avi Ben Moyal in police custody. Express

LIOR AVI Ben Moyal, a convicted Israeli international drug smuggler, on Thursday was handed over to Israeli police authorities and deported to Israel from Mumbai Airport. A joint team of operations cell and Model Burail Jail, headed by Inspector Neeraj Sarna, took the convict from the jail to the Mumbai airport. Lior had been been kept at the Model Burail Jail since after his arrest in 2006 and allowed to be deported to his native country under the Repatriation of Prisoners Act, 2013. The orders of his deportation were issued on February 13.

Watch what else is making news:

A senior jail officer said Lior was handed over to the Israeli authorities after completing all the legal formalities in the presence of officials from the Israeli embassy. Lior, a member of the international drug syndicate, was arrested by a team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), headed by Ravi Kant Pawar, along with a Czech national, Andreevi Jiri, and Kullu resident Narender Kumar in February 2005. A contraband of 154.50 kgs of charas worth more than Rs 45 crore in international market was recovered from their possession.

Lior along with two others was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for 16 years under Section 20 that pertains to possession of commercial quantity of the drugs and Section 29 which pertains to abetment of criminal conspiracy of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, in July 2011. After thrashing an NCB officer, Lior escaped from custody. A few days after the escape, he was apprehended by a local advocate with the help of some bystanders at Panjab University.