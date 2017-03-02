Action against illegal structures: GMADA seals office of Sky Rock City, recommends FIR against promoters

Launching a crackdown on illegal structures, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has recommended registration of FIR against the owners of Sky Rock City Welfare Society. GMADA has also sealed the offices of the owners located in sectors 110 and 11.

This move comes after several investors lodged complaints stating that the owners did not give them possession of their properties which include plots and flats.

According to the officials, they have recommended registration of an FIR against the promoters of the society under Sections 420 of the IPC and Sections 3 (1), (2), 4, 5 (1) of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act. GMADA has also written a letter to the senior SSP in this regard.

“It came to our notice that the promoters of the society had duped several people by setting up a welfare society spread on 25 acres in Sectors 110 and 111. Several people were first made members by the promoters, but the number of plots which were to be delivered to them were less as compared to the members. The members then lodged complaints against the promoters. “We issued the license for setting up the society in 2014 but they provided us wrong information about the number of plots ,” GMADA official told Chandigarh Newsline.

The officer disclosed that they discovered that the promoters of the society floated two more projects in Sectors 116 and 127 in Mullanpur without GMADA’s permission.

Following the complaints, three FIRs had already been registered at Phase 11, Phase 8 and Phase 1 police stations in the city against promoter Navjeet Singh.