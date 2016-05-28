International Yoga Day: Admn to spend Rs 4.34 lakh on ornamental plants

Ground levelled for International Yoga Day at Capitol Complex in Chandigarh on Friday, May 27 2016. Express photo by Sahil Walia Ground levelled for International Yoga Day at Capitol Complex in Chandigarh on Friday, May 27 2016. Express photo by Sahil Walia

The UT Administration will spend over Rs 4 lakh to beautify the concrete expanse of Capitol Complex with ornamental plants for the June 21 second International Yoga Day jamboree that will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The complex is to get nearly 4,000 ornamental plants besides 1,000 earthen pots with varieties of flowering plants. The Chandigarh administration has floated a tender for selecting an approved horticulture contractor for supplying the plants at Rs 4.34 lakh. As many as 200 each of Dwarf Chandni, Tecoma Stans, Hamelia Patens, Ficus Tall, Junipers and Areca Palm; 50 Golden Bottle Topiary and 2,000 Ground Cover will be planted at the Capitol Complex.

Preparations have started at Capitol Complex outside Vidhan Sabha where the main stage is to be put up. The engineering department has leveled the ground and planted fresh grass.

Around 30,000 participants are expected to take part in the event, which is being organised by the Chandigarh administration in collaboration with state governments of Punjab and Haryana. The Ministry of Ayush will fund the event, on which around Rs 8 crore is expected to be spent. The administration has hired a company for making arrangements for the event.

Officers from the administration and volunteers from NCC, NGO’s, self-help groups, corporate organisations, resident welfare association are toiling hard to ensure that the event a success.

Chance to sit near PM

The Administration has decided to make a privileged enclosure for VVIPs next to main stage where PM will do yoga. A luck participant will get an opportunity to sit in the enclosure by winning the online slogan writing contest. Besides, three cash prizes worth Rs 10,000 will be be given.

Citizens can submit entries online on Facebook page or through email (Sloganentriesiydchd@gmail.com) before June 5.

The Administration will also organise other online competitions such as selfie competition, competition of yoga postures and yoga anthem.

