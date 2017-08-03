Latest News

Inmate flees from hospital, hunt on

Three more inmates were also taken to the hospital. SSP Kapurthala Sandip Kumar Sharma said the prisoner was undergoing a sentence at the jail.

| Jalandhar | Published:August 3, 2017 2:29 am
A prisoner serving a jail term in Kapurthala Modern Jail for a murder, fled from the Civil Hospital Wednesday. He was taken to the hospital for checkup as he was suffering from Hepatitis C virus. He managed to flee when a lab technician was taking his blood sample. Three more inmates were also taken to the hospital. SSP Kapurthala Sandip Kumar Sharma said the prisoner was undergoing a sentence at the jail.

A case has been registered, he said.

