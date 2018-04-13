‘Initiate kurki against influential defaulters’, says Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar. Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar.

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Thursday said the state government’s loan waiver scheme was for small and marginal farmers and not landloards or wilful defaulters. He urged CM Amarinder Singh to form a panel to identify influential defaulters and initiate kurki against them. He was speaking at a function in Sangrur organised by the state government to extend loan waiver to farmers from six districts.

Waving a piece of paper, Jakhar said, “I have got this information from the cooperative department and one defaulter is a SAD jathedar from Malaut who is yet to pay Rs 1.5 crore back to cooperative bank. There is another SAD jathedar of Dasuya with Rs 32 lakh outstanding and Rs 1 crore is pending in the name of a SAD leader from Patiala. There are defaulters linked to SAD from Tapa and Barnala with up to 80 lakh outstanding loans, while Rs 93 lakhs are pending in case of one party leader based in Lehragaga. There are two from the Congress as well, one is an ex-minister and one AAP leader from Fazilka. He is Shava Singh of village Kattianwali with an outstanding loan of Rs 1.4 crores. There is one Kisan Union leader as well who is a defaulter.”

Attacking influential defaulters, he added: “The marginal farmers deserve a waiver and not such landlords and wilful defaulters. If loans of such persons will be waived off, burden will be on the common man in form of taxes. So, I will request CM to form a committee so as to identify such influential defaulters and hence order kurki of such persons. We will not allow such waivers to happen and I will oppose openly if even one such case will get for loan waiver.”

