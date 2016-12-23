Information on drug source: Rights body seeks directions to Punjab police to interview inmates

Chandigarh-based human rights organisation, Lawyers for Human Rights International, has moved an application before the Punjab and Haryana High Court to take cognisance of the news item published in the Chandigarh Newsline on December 6, and issue directions to the police heads of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali to conduct interviews of inmates in drug de-addiction centres to know source of drugs.

Organisation’s counsel Navkiran Singh has attached the news item published in Chandigarh Newsline on December 6, “Drugs sold openly in Manimajra, Joluwal, Pinjore border villages, say de-addiction centre patients”. The news report had mentioned that during the inspection by the Panchkula Chief Judicial Magistrate to the de-addiction centre of Panchkula General Hospital, a patient had told that heroin is being supplied openly in Manimajra and payment is made through Paytm, mobile networking etc. Another patient had informed that drugs were being sold openly at villages like Jalowal, Pinjore, Kalka and border villages of Pinjore.

The petitioner organisation has submitted that along with the SSP/DCP of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, there is also a need to issue directions to the Punjab and Haryana governments to take appropriate steps in the case. It has also been suggested that the police of tri-city should form a joint team to close on the network of drugs being operated by the traffickers in the tri-city and the nearby villages. The petitioner organisation has further suggested that it would also be essential that NGOs who are interested and are making efforts to contain the menace of drugs be associated along with the District Legal Service Authorities so that best efforts can be made in this regard. Hence the information which can be obtained from de-addiction centres as well as the inmates of the jails where NDPS crime related accused are being housed can be passed on to the police for breaking the network of the drug mafia.

It has been submitted that petitioner organisation’s counsel Navkiran Singh had earlier vitisted the de-addiction centre being run by Red Cross Society at Patiala and on interviewing addicts, they had revealed the sources from where the drugs were obtained by them. The application has been moved by the petitioner organisation in an already pending case wherein the High Court had taken suo motu notice of the drug racket in Punjab and had been monitoring the case. The case would come up for hearing on December 23.