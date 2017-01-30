Indo-Tibetan Border Police constable found dead, police say it is suicide case

A 24-YEAR-OLD Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) constable, Yugraj Singh, was found dead with six bullet injuries from his Insas service automatic rifle in mysterious circumstances at the entry point of ITBP training centre near Madanpur village on National Highway-72 in the early hours of Sunday. Singh was a native of Tarn Taran district in Punjab and he got married in November 2016. Police have ruled out any foul play and said that it was a case of suicide. Singh joined ITBP in 2012.

The Insas rifle has been seized and a team of forensic experts inspected the spot. Singh had been on leave since November last year and joined his duty on December 24. His father Jagdeep Singh along with other relatives reached Panchkula for receiving the body.

Sources said Singh was deputed on guard duty at the entry point of one of the training centres of ITBP from 4 am to 6 am. Although two guards were always deputed on the entry point, sources said another guard was absent and only Singh was there at the entry point.

All six bullets were found pumped in the chest of Singh and he died on the spot. Inspector Harbhajan Singh, SHO of Chandimandir police station, said, “We have not found any suicide note. His family members have also not raised any doubt on anyone. Prima facie, it is a case of suicide. It was an automatic rifle and it can fire six bullets once pressed the trigger.”

Sources said before the death of Singh, a patrolling party of ITBP personnel had left the entry point. All senior police officers and officers of ITBP rushed to the spot.

The incident came to light when some other personnel of para-military force heard the loud noise of firing and rushed to the spot, only to find Singh dead.

A senior ITBP officer said an internal probe was initiated to find out the reason for the death of Singh. The body was kept in the mortuary of Civil Hospital, Sector 6.

No postmortem after sunset

The family of victim Yugraj Singh was stunned when they were informed that the body of Singh would be released to them on Monday. Police sources said doctors in the Civil Hospital Sector 6 refused to conduct the postmortem, saying it cannot be conducted after sunset. An SP-rank officer of ITBP also intervened and approached a senior administrative officer but all in vain.