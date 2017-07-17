Indicted cops exchanged calls with suspect before theft: Probe

Indicted ASI Suresh Kumar and Inspector Baljeet Singh have communicated with a suspect for about 33 times and nine times, respectively, before a theft in the office of Shiv Shakti Sharma in Sector 32, a vigilance probe revealed.

The suspect, Jagdish Bansal, was later booked in a case of theft.

The probe report, which was prepared by SI Baldev Kumar, read, “The call record of suspect’s cellphone 9814809315 was obtained and it established that 33 calls were made and received by ASI Suresh Kumar on his cellphone from Jagdish’s number between May 2 and May 19, 2016. Inspector Baljeet exchanged nine calls including one on May 19, seven on May 27 and one on May 28, 2016.”

Baljeet was the SHO of Sector 34 police station when this incident happened. The probe officer, Baldev Kumar, also mentioned in his report that ASI Suresh had exchanged a majority of calls with the suspect before the theft, which was according to the complainant took place on May 15, 2016.

Sources in the police headquarters said in this particular case, an affidavit was submitted in the Punjab and Haryana High Court stating that no theft was taken place in the office of Shiv Shakti Sharma. However, an FIR of theft was registered following a fresh investigation conducted by Inspector Neeraj Sarna of the operations cell.

Shiv Shakti Sharma filed a complaint with vigilance wing of the Chandigarh Police and a probe was marked by the chief vigilance officer (CVO), in which ASI Suresh and Inspector Baljeet were indicted for gross misconduct on May 4.

Meanwhile, the CVO has recommended strict action against both the indicted policemen to DGP Tajender Singh Luthra on June 30. Luthra has stated that SSP Eish Singhal was asked to look into the matter and take compulsory disciplinary action against both the indicted policemen.

