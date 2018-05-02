Indian National Lok Dal starts jail bharo on Satluj Yamuna Link

INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala being taken into custody Tuesday. Express INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala being taken into custody Tuesday. Express

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and BSP jointly began the ‘jail bharo’ agitation in Bhiwani on Tuesday seeking completion of the SYL canal. The agitation was originally planned by the INLD but after the recent INLD-BSP alliance, this was the first joint action by the two political parties.

Leader of the Opposition Abhay Singh Chautala, state president of INLD Ashok Arora, state president of BSP Prakash Bharati, Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala, senior INLD leader Ram Pal Majra and other INLD MLAs were taken into custody after they, along with party workers, courted arrest.

Before police took them into custody, Chautala alleged, “The central government, which has been directed by the Supreme Court to complete the construction of the SYL canal, has been sitting over the directive even after final disposal of the dispute for the past eighteen months.”

