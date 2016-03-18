India-Australia match on March 27: Fans face combo ticket trouble at PCA

Fans at PCA stadium in Mohali on Thursday. Jasbir Malhi Fans at PCA stadium in Mohali on Thursday. Jasbir Malhi

FOR THE 4,000-odd fans present outside the IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali, on Thursday, it was a nightmare to get the combo tickets for the India-Australia match to be played on March 27.

It was a long wait for the fans and with PCA only selling one ticket combo per person, most of the fans had to face difficulties in getting the tickets.

“We have been here at the stadium since early morning but there was nobody to guide or control the crowd. Later, we got to know that the PCA is giving only one ticket per person while they had mentioned earlier that one person will be given two combo tickets. There were no women police officers to manage the female section at gate no. 14 and a lot of girls faced problems due to this. The price of the combo tickets is also very high,” said Deepti Kumari, who had come with her family to buy the tickets.

The situation was no different at gate no. 4 counter at the stadium where more than 1,500 fans were in the queue. While most of the fans were interested in buying the Students Block (Rs 200) and Chairs Block (Rs 700) tickets, fans seeking higher denomination tickets including box level, VIP, terrace block and AC lounge tickets failed to get any tickets. The higher denomination tickets were not available at the counters.

“Our company’s CEO is coming to watch the match and we wanted to buy the box level tickets. After standing in the queue for more than two hours, I was told that those tickets are not being sold at the counter. When we tried to contact PCA officials inside the stadium, we were told that we cannot enter the stadium. PCA should have sold higher denomination tickets through online system,” said Rajinder Singh, a senior manager with an IT firm in Mohali.

The situation was also the same at the Central Bank of India branches in the Tricity. Most of the counters at the banks did not sell the Rs 700 tickets and fans had to go empty-handed.

“We were at the Central bank of India branch at 7 in the morning and were standing first in the queue. Later, we were told that they are not selling the Rs 700 tickets. For students, they can also set up counters at colleges,” said Inayat, a second year student of Chemical Engineering at Panjab University.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App