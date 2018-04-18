Increase in parking rates: Traders to meet home secretary today

FAILING TO get any immediate respite from the general house meet over the issue of hiked parking charges, traders have now decided to meet the UT home secretary on Wednesday. The home secretary is also the secretary (local government). President of Chandigarh Beopar Mandal Anil Vohra said that if they failed to get any relief from the administration, they would stage protests across the city.

“Initially we were hopeful that the house would manage to get residents immediate relief. Even Member of Parliament Kirron Kher had spoken about the fact that rates should not have been hiked. But they have just thrown the ball into the court of UT Administration. We will meet the Home Secretary once and after that decide our next course of action,” Vohra said.

Vohra added that sufficient time had been given to the authorities to roll back the hike. Chairman of the Chandigarh Beopar Mandal Charanjiv Singh, who is also the nominated councillor and had spoken in the general house, said that the hike was pinching people, including traders, a lot and it should be rolled back immediately. However, nothing was done.

“Traders and salesmen working with them have to time and again visit markets for work. And it is not a parking fee. It is more of an entry fee. Even if you spend just two minutes in dropping somebody, you are charged Rs 20 which is a lot,” Charanjiv had stated. Municipal Commissioner Jitender Yadav had told the house on Monday that the rollback was not possible and he could just convey the sentiments of the general house to the secretary (local government).

The general house on Monday had resolved to roll back the hiked parking rates but Municipal Commissioner Yadav had stated that the decision could not be reversed. He said that all he could do was just convey the sentiments of the house to the secretary (local government) to take the final call but the rollback at this stage wasn’t possible.

Reports of inspections at parking lots had clearly stated that parking lots were not smart and lacked basic facilities but since the councillors had no powers, they had asked the commissioner to order a reversal and subsequently terminate the contract. However, he said that he would send it to the secretary (local government).

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App