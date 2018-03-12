Inaugurated in January, PGI’s 300-bed sarai likely to open on March 15

New sarai at PGIMER. Kamleshwar Singh New sarai at PGIMER. Kamleshwar Singh

The 300-bed PGI sarai, which was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on January 30, is now likely to open for public on March 15. A large number of patients awaiting treatment in the premier health institute and their attendants, who are lying on roads on PGI campus, will finally be getting a shelter that is constructed by Infosys Foundation in collaboration with the UT Red Cross. There are four such facilities — Rotary, Hari, Janta and Hans Raj — already functional on PGI campus, which accommodate a large number of patients and their attendants. Sources in the UT Deputy Commissioner’s office told Chandigarh Newsline that the final modalities required to make the sarai functional had been finalised and it would finally be opened on Thursday.

On Sunday, Chandigarh Newsline highlighted the plight of a number of patients and their attendants who have been living on PGI’s roads for months awaiting treatment, because the existing facilities to accommodate such people are already fully packed and the 300-bed sarai is lying locked. Although UT Deputy Commissioner Ajit Balaji Joshi did not comment on the issue, sources said that funds were being raised from public donations to run the sarai and arranging other logistics required for those who shall be staying there. Chandigarh Newsline learnt that UT Red Cross is also training the staff that will be deployed in the sarai to take care of the inmates.

UT Red Cross officials said that they were pursuing the matter and making all efforts to raise funds through donations for successful launch and subsequent functioning of the sarai. PGIMER director Jagat Ram said that the sarai was the “need of the hour” and should be made functional “as soon as possible”. “We want this facility (Sarai) to open at the earliest because a large number of patients and their attendants come from far-flung areas and they don’t get a place to stay. The existing facilities are mostly occupied due to heavy rush,” Jagat Ram told Chandigarh Newsline. “Once it (Sarai) is opened to public, it will bring a huge relief to the patients and their attendants,” the director added.

Under the agreement between PGI and Chandigarh Administration, UT Red Cross has to operate the Sarai that has 36 dormitories and 13 private rooms. There is a separate wing for women. The UT Red Cross officials say that the facility is aimed at helping the ailing patients and their caregivers who are mostly from economically weaker sections. The UT Red Cross will charge Rs100 per person per day for dormitory and Rs 500 per day for a private room. UT Health Secretary Anurag Aggarwal told Chandigarh Newsline, “I shall ask the Deputy Commissioner why the sarai has not been started yet. I am sure that Red Cross is making adequate efforts to start the facility soon.”

Former Union Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal said, “Such a good facility has come up on PGI campus. But it is sad to see it lying locked even after more than one month of inauguration. I hope that the facility shall soon be opened to public so that they are not required to sleep on roads.”

