In U-turn, Navjot Singh Sidhu drops demand for housing department

A day after Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is the Local Bodies Minister in the newly formed Congress government in Punjab, got a clearance from the state’s Advocate General to continue with his TV show, he took a U-turn on his earlier demand for including housing and urban development department among his portfolios.

Talking to the media on Friday, Sidhu said though the housing and urban development departments were part of the local government portfolio in other states and even in Union government, he had told Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh that all he wanted was coordination between the two departments. “I have requested Captain saab to call me every week for a meeting so that we can coordinate and the public work does not suffer,” he said.

Earlier, Sidhu had staked claim on the housing and urban development departments, currently headed by Amarinder Singh himself. A day later, Amarinder had sought legal advice on his appearance on TV. Sidhu appears on The Kapil Sharma Show, a hugely popular comedy show.

