In three incidents, cash, jewellery and two laptops stolen

Thieves decamped with cash, jewelry and other valuable items from a house and a shop on Sunday night. The house is located in Sector 2 and belongs to a retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, Paripuran Singh. Police have registered two cases and started investigation.

In his complaint to police, IFS (Rtd) Paripuran Singh reported thieves stole silver jewellery and other valuables, which are yet to be estimated, from his house on April 30. When the incident took place, the former IFS officer along with his wife went to his another house in Solan district in Himachal Pradesh.

He reported to the police that not much cash was kept at the house. A case was registered at Sector 3 police station.

In the second incident, thieves decamped with Rs 20,000 and a garland from the shop of Mohinder Kumar at Phase 2 in Ramdarbar.

Kumar reported to the police thieves entered the shop after breaking the front locks. The cash was kept in the cashbox. A case was registered at Sector 31 police station.

In another incident, thieves ransacked five different offices from an industrial plot located in Phase 1, Industrial Area, and decamped with two laptops on Sunday night. The matter was reported to the police by the plot owner, Amarjeet Singh.

Police said different offices are being operated from small rooms, which were situated inside the industrial plot. Police officers along with a forensic team inspected the spot. The police have lodged an FIR in this connection and started investigation.

