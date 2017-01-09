In Mohali, it’s no work, no pay for labourers

A carpenter at work in Mohali. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi A carpenter at work in Mohali. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

AS CONSTRUCTION work slowed down in Mohali following demonetisation, life is yet to get back to normal for labourers.

While some labourers are hired on a day-to-day basis for small construction works, others are hired by big builders through contractors. The small labourers are paid on a daily basis while the builders pay their labour on a monthly basis.

Chairman of Youth Wing of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) A S Heera claims that they are facing problems as there is a labour shortage. They are not able to make payments due to the limitations of withdrawing cash. So they have made alternative arrangements for their labourers like providing them free food and ration and also free accommodation at their sites.

The daily wagers are still finding it tough to get work. Chander Dev, a mason, says that he had been working in Phase II for the last around one month and getting payment on a daily basis from his employer through the contractor. But after the scrapping of old notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, he was not getting regular payments.

Ram Chander, a labourer, says that they charge Rs 350 per day. They usually work for masons and get their payments on a daily basis. He claims that they have been getting their payments in instalments for the last two months.

President of Private Contractors’ Association of Mohali Manjeet Singh Mann says that most of the labourers do not have bank accounts, so they are releasing their salaries in instalments.

President of Mohali Builders’ Association Kulwant Singh says that they have asked contractors to provide ration and other basic things to the labourers so that they do not face any problem.