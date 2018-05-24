In HC, Punjab says panel found ‘certain issues’ with DGP’s report on Bikram Singh Majithia

The court has directed the Registrar Judicial of the High Court to present the report when sought by the bench. The court has directed the Registrar Judicial of the High Court to present the report when sought by the bench.

The Punjab government Wednesday told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that a two-member panel had highlighted “certain issues” regarding the report submitted by STF head Additional DGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu on the allegations against Akali leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia’s involvement in a drug racket.

The government submitted the report, prepared by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Nirmaljit Singh Kalsi and DGP Suresh Arora after the analysis of Sidhu’s report, before the division bench of Justices Surya Kant and Shekhar Dhawan in a sealed cover during the hearing of the PIL on the drug problem in the region. The court has directed the Registrar Judicial of the High Court to present the report when sought by the bench.

DGP Chattopadhyaya submits report on role of DGPs

In another development, the division bench was informed that apart from the final probe report on SSP Moga Raj Jit Singh’s alleged complicity with the dismissed Inspector Inderjeet Singh, who was arrested in a major drug haul case by the STF, the SIT head Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, a DGP-rank officer, has also submitted a parallel report pertaining to the alleged role of DGP Suresh Arora and DGP (Intelligence) Dinkar Gupta in the case which emerged during the SIT probe against SSP Raj Jit in the drugs case.

However, senior advocate Anupam Gupta told the court that the report about the senior police officers had been signed only by Chattopadhyaya while other two officers of the SIT, ADGP Prabodh Kumar and IGP Kunwar Vijay Partap, had not associated themselves with it.

“This litigation has caused considerable anguish in the police force …,” Nanda told the division bench, while protesting the submission of the Chattopadhyaya’s personal report.

The court responded that the orders were “self-speaking” and took on record both the reports and directed the Registrar Judicial to produce them for further consideration when sought by the bench. The division bench said that all the reports submitted in the court need to be examined in reference to the issues formulated by it in various orders.

Meanwhile, the court also reiterated that the stay on probe against DGP Chattopadhyaya in the Inderpreet Chadha suicide case would continue.

Indian seeks status of extradition cases from Canada

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs told the court that the Indian High Commission in Ottawa has submitted a report revealing that all the requests for extradition of fugitives wanted in various cases were pending with Canada’s Department of Justice.

The extradition requests for Ranjit Singh Aujla, Gursewak Singh Dhillon, Nirankar Singh Dhillon, Sarabjit Singh Sander, Lehmbar Singh Daleh, Amrjit Singh Kooner, Pardeep Singh Dhaliwal and Amrinder Singh Cheema had been earlier returned by the Canadian authorities due to deficiencies in the documents. While the rectified extradition requests have now been sent to Canada, names of Parminder Singh Deo and Ranjit Kaur Kahlon have also been forwarded to the Global Affairs, Canada.

While senior advocate Anupam Gupta told the court that there was lack of will from the Canadian authorities to act on the extradition requests, advocate Navkiran Singh said the Punjab government was also “playing games” over the issue.

