In Haryana, 194 unfair means cases registered in Board exams since March 7

BOARD OF School Education Haryana (BSEH) has registered 194 unfair means cases (UMC) since March 7 during the ongoing Class X and XII Board examinations.

A total of 4,091 cases of unfair means have been lodged and 116 persons associated with exam duties have been relieved. These include 102 supervisors, one superintendent-in-chief who is principal of the school, three centre superintendents, five deputy centre superintendents and two observers. The exams will continue till April 8.

For the first time, exams for Class X and XII, re-appear exams and open school exams are being conducted at the same time at 1618 centres across Haryana.

Dr Jagbir Singh, Chairman of Board of School Education, Haryana, said that the board has constituted 327 flying squad teams . Each team comprises five to seven persons and checks five centres in a day. “It is due to the strict vigilance of the Board that so many cases of cheating have been caught,” he said.

The Board has laid down certain rules to be followed by the examiners. The invigilators are asked to search the students to ensure they do not have chits. Cell phones of the students and the invigilator are also submitted in the school.

The flying squads are allotted centres as well as the routes by the Board. The invigilators have been asked to check the students before the examination,” he said.

The students were also not allocated their first choice of examination centres to break any nexus at the centres. Instead, they were allotted their second preference. Still, cases of mass cheating at centres in Rohtak and Jhajjar came to light.

Dr Jagbir Singh says, “The cheating mafia is very active. The students still bring along someone to help them cheat. Flying squads have found people atop buildings and standing at windows to hand over chits. We have not found any cases of cheating using technology. The students are rampantly using chits.”

The students of Haryana have shown dismal results in Class X and XII in the past. In 2016, the pass percentage of Class X students of Haryana was 48.8 percent, just slightly better than the pass percentage in 2015 that was 45.8 percent.

